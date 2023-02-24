Russia claimed Ukraine was ramping up efforts to invade Transnistria, Moldova’s Moscow-backed separatist region, and pledged a “response”. The Russian defence ministry’s statement was released on Thursday, the eve of the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine. Since the launch of the full-scale assault against Ukraine a year ago, the Kremlin has been accused of raising tensions in Transnistria to destabilise Ukraine and Moldova. “The Kyiv regime has stepped up preparations for the invasion of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic,” the statement said. The defence ministry claimed the “invasion” would be launched “in response to an alleged offensive by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria”. The Russian defence ministry claimed that Ukrainian troops were massing at the border with Moldova’s breakaway region. Romania, Moldova both report strange objects in their skies “The implementation of the planned provocation by the Ukrainian authorities poses a direct threat to the Russian peacekeeping contingent legally deployed in Transnistria,” Moscow said. “Russia’s armed forces will respond to the impending provocation of the Ukrainian side in an adequate manner,” the statement added. The Moldovan government issued a statement on the Telegram messaging app saying state authorities “do not confirm” the Russian defence ministry’s allegations. “We call for calm and for information to be received (by the public) from official and credible sources of the Republic of Moldova,” it said. “Our institutions cooperate with foreign partners and in the case of threats to the country, the public will be promptly informed.” Ukraine’s government has yet to respond to the accusations from the Russian defence ministry. Moldova’s foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday that the tiny former Soviet republic, which also borders Nato member Romania, was prepared for a “full spectrum of threats” from Russia. Moldova, a poor country of 2.6 million people with a sizeable Russian minority, has taken a pro-Western turn in recent years, angering Moscow. President Maia Sandu, who wants her country to join the European Union, accused Moscow this month of planning a coup to topple Moldova’s leadership . Moscow denied the allegation. The mainly Russian-speaking region of Transnistria broke away from then-Soviet Moldova in 1990. After the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991, pro-Russian separatists fought a war with Moldovan government forces. Russian soldiers have been deployed there since. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week it was “obvious” that Ukraine would not be Russia’s last stop after invading Ukraine, and that the Kremlin was thinking about ways to “strangle” Moldova. Additional reporting by Reuters and Associated Press