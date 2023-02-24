Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised victory against Russia on Friday on the one-year anniversary of Europe’s largest conflict since World War II, as commemorations were held by Kyiv’s Western allies. “We endured. We were not defeated. And we will do everything to gain victory this year,” Zelensky said in a statement released on social media. “Ukraine has inspired the world. Ukraine has united the world,” Zelensky said. In Russia, former president Dmitry Medvedev vowed his country would be victorious and was ready to fight until the Polish border to counter “threats”. “Victory will be achieved,” Medvedev said on Telegram, “This is why it is so important to reach all the goals of the special military operation. To push back the borders of the threats against our country as far as possible, even if this is to the borders of Poland”. Any encroachment on Poland’s borders would bring Russia for the first time into direct conflict with Nato. Russia claims Ukraine preparing ‘invasion’ of Transnistria Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has adopted an increasingly hawkish tone and made a series of outspoken interventions since the war began. The year-long war has devastated swathes of Ukraine, displaced millions, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, has caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side. The West has imposed increasingly stringent sanctions on Russia and ramped up humanitarian aid and arms supplies for Russia, leading to warnings from Moscow of a dangerous escalation. The United States and its G7 allies on Friday planned to unveil a fresh package of sanctions, while US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington would send Ukraine a new military aid package worth US$2 billion. This week, US President Joe Biden surprised the world by visiting Kyiv to pledge new arms deliveries. “One year later, Kyiv stands. Ukraine stands,” he tweeted. “Democracy stands. America – and the world – stands with Ukraine.” On Thursday, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia “immediately” and “unconditionally” withdraw its troops from Ukraine. China and India abstained. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower was illuminated in the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag, while in London, MPs and diplomats will pray at a Ukrainian Catholic cathedral. “People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity. To victory. To peace,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. China marks Ukraine war anniversary with another call for peace In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin “will not reach his imperialistic goals”, while activists plan to put a Russian tank in front of Moscow’s embassy in Berlin. Beijing, which has sought to position itself as a neutral party while maintaining close ties with Russia, called on both countries to hold peace talks as soon as possible in a 12-point paper published Friday. “All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible,” said the paper released on the foreign ministry’s website. According to a recent Ukrainian poll, 17 per cent of respondents said they had lost a loved one in the war. Around 95 per cent of Ukrainians say they are confident of Kyiv’s victory. The Russian assault was launched with the goal of a rapid conquest leading to capitulation and the installation of a pro-Moscow regime. But Russian forces failed to conquer Kyiv and have since suffered defeats in northeastern and southern Ukraine. Since October, Russia has pummelled Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to power shortages that have left millions in the cold and dark. Despite military setbacks and sanctions, Putin, 70, has refused to back down, accusing the West of supporting neo-Nazi forces and claiming Russia’s survival was at stake. In his state of the nation address Tuesday, Putin vowed Moscow would keep fighting in Ukraine and suspended its participation in the last remaining arms control treaty between Russia and the United States. “We are protecting people’s lives, our native home,” Putin said. “And the goal of the West is endless power.” Further ratcheting up tension, Putin announced plans on Thursday to deploy new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year. Additional reporting by Reuters