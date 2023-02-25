A baby Chinese pangolin is being weighed at the Prague Zoo in Czech Republic. A female baby of Chinese pangolin has been born in the Prague zoo on February 2, 2023, as the first birth of the critically endangered animal on the European continent, and was doing well, the park said. Photo: AP
First Chinese pangolin baby ‘Little Cone’ in Europe born in Prague zoo, doing well
- Prague received the rare animal from Taiwan last year, becoming only the second European zoo to keep the species
- The Chinese pangolin is native to southern China and Southeast Asia and is one of the four pangolin species living in Asia
A baby Chinese pangolin is being weighed at the Prague Zoo in Czech Republic. A female baby of Chinese pangolin has been born in the Prague zoo on February 2, 2023, as the first birth of the critically endangered animal on the European continent, and was doing well, the park said. Photo: AP