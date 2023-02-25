German Chancellor Olaf Scholz boards an air force plane on Friday to travel to India. Photo: dpa
Germany’s Olaf Scholz heads to India to tend a new friendship
- German chancellor to push for submarines deal, in latest attempt to wean New Delhi away from its dependence on Russia for military hardware
- Trip aims to improve economic ties between both countries, and press India into opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
