European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium on February 16 Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
EU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure on Moscow

  • ‘We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever – depleting Russia’s war arsenal,’ said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission chief
  • The sanctions package also imposes tighter export restrictions on another 96 entities for supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex

Reuters

Updated: 2:44am, 26 Feb, 2023

