European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium on February 16 Photo: Reuters
EU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure on Moscow
- ‘We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever – depleting Russia’s war arsenal,’ said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission chief
- The sanctions package also imposes tighter export restrictions on another 96 entities for supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex
