Builders work at the construction site of an energy-saving building, making apartments more energy-efficient under the government’s “superbonus” incentives, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Reuters
How Italy’s generous green homes scheme turned ‘wicked’
- ‘Superbonus’ scheme was introduced to boost economy after Covid-19 lockdown and help make homes more energy efficient, but has so far cost Italy more than €60 billion
- Government describes situation as ‘out of control’, with the scheme having led to fraud worth €9 billion, amid fears it could send deficit soaring
