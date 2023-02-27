Commission President von der Leyen “will therefore meet with the Prime Minister in the UK tomorrow,” it added.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar welcomed news of the meeting.

“I was in contact with President von der Leyen today and very much welcome news of a meeting … between von der Leyen and Rishi Sunak tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We should acknowledge the level of engagement between the UK gov, the European Commission and the NI parties in recent months” he added.

As speculation mounted on Saturday that a deal was imminent, the Irish taoiseach said he believed a deal was close.

“Certainly the deal isn’t done yet,” Varadkar told broadcaster RTE. “But I do think we are inching towards conclusion.”

Von der Leyen had been expected to travel to Britain on Saturday and was to meet King Charles.

UK government sources, however, confirmed to the PA news agency that von der Leyen’s trip was called off.

Any revision of the protocol will have to reassure both the DUP and some sections of Sunak’s Conservative Party which fear a fraying of bonds with the rest of Britain.

Disagreements over the protocol have stopped the functioning of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Opponents are especially vigilant against any changes that would see EU single market laws continue to apply in Northern Ireland, even if lighter-touch rules favoured by both sides were introduced.

Ireland’s Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar. Photo: Reuters

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government since February last year because of the walkout by the DUP.

It had been expected to share power with pro-Ireland Sinn Fein, which became the biggest party in the assembly after the elections last May.

But the DUP collapsed the power-sharing executive because of its opposition to the protocol.