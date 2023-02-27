Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said over two dozen Pakistanis were believed to be among 61 people known to have died when a boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast. At least 81 people survived Sunday’s accident, with 20 hospitalised including one person in intensive care, Italian authorities said, but rescue crews have recovered dozens of bodies, including those of several children. Many more people were feared dead given survivor reports that the wooden vessel, which set off from Turkey last week, had carried as many as 200 migrants. “The reports of the drowning of over two dozen Pakistanis in a boat tragedy in Italy are deeply concerning and worrisome,” Sharif said in a statement, adding, “I have directed the foreign office to ascertain facts as early as possible and take the nation into confidence.” The boat is said to have had people from Iran and Afghanistan on board as well as those from other countries. Rescue crews searched by sea and air on Monday for dozens of people believed still missing from the shipwreck that drove home once again the desperate and dangerous crossings of migrants. The beach at Steccato di Cutro, on Calabria’s Ionian coast, was littered with the splintered remains of the boat that broke up in stormy seas on reefs offshore, as well as belongings the migrants had brought with them, including a toddler’s tiny pink sneaker and a yellow plastic pencil case decorated with pandas. There were only a few life jackets scattered amid the debris. Firefighter Inspector Giuseppe Larosa said what upset the first rescue crews who arrived on the scene was how many children were killed, and that the bodies of the dead had scratches all over them, as if they had tried to hang onto the ship to save themselves. “It was a chilling scene. Bodies spread out on the beach, so many bodies, so many children,” he said on the beach Monday morning. He said he had focused on the recovery efforts, but he was struck by what he found in the survivors. “What struck me was their silence,” he said. “Terror in their eyes, but mute. Silent.” On Monday two coastguard vessels searched the seas north to south off Steccato di Cutro while a helicopter flew overhead and a four-wheel vehicle patrolled the beach. A strong wind whipped the seas that still churned up splinters of the ship, food containers and shoes. A pickup truck came to take away the body of the latest victim. Charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was assisting several people who had lost relatives in the shipwreck. “We have cases of children who became orphans, such as a 12-year-old Afghan boy who lost his entire family, a family of nine people, including four siblings, parents and other close relatives,” said Sergio Di Dato from MSF. Turkey is part of one of the most-used routes for human smugglers to smuggle migrants into Europe, who at times travel by road, walk for miles and endure being locked in ship containers for days. Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants trying to enter Europe by sea, with many seeking to travel on to northern European nations. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who has spearheaded Italy’s crackdown on migration, visited the scene on Sunday and met with local officials. At a press conference he insisted the solution was to put an end to migrant crossings at their origin. “I ask myself how it’s possible that these crossings are organised, pushing women and children to make trips that end up tragically dangerous,” he said. Italy’s government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has focused on trying to block migrant ships from departing, while discouraging humanitarian rescue teams from operating in the Mediterranean. Meloni said on Sunday that the government was committed to that policy “above all by insisting on the maximum collaboration with the countries of origin and departure”. Italy has complained bitterly for years that fellow European Union countries have balked at taking in migrants, many of whom are aiming to find family or work in northern Europe. Italy is a prime destination, especially for smuggling operations launching boats from Libyan shores. But Italy is also a destination for smugglers leaving from Turkey. According to UN figures, arrivals from the Turkish route accounted for 15 per cent of the 105,000 migrants who arrived on Italian shores last year, with nearly half of those fleeing from Afghanistan. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a redoubling of efforts to deal with the problem. “The resulting loss of life of innocent migrants is a tragedy,” she said. Meloni’s government has concentrated on complicating efforts by humanitarian boats to make multiple rescues in the central Mediterranean by assigning them ports of disembarkation along Italy’s northern coasts. That means the vessels need more time to return to sea after bringing migrants aboard and taking them safely to shore. Record high of almost 700 migrants arrived in UK by boat on a single day Humanitarian organisations have lamented that the crackdown also includes an order to charity boats not to remain at sea after the first rescue operation in hopes of performing other rescues, but to head immediately to their assigned port. Violators face stiff fines and confiscation of rescue vessels. One survivor was arrested on migrant trafficking charges on Sunday, but customs police said they were finalising the arrest of two more people on suspicion of cooperating with the alleged smuggler. The United Nations Missing Migrants Project has registered more than 17,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014. More than 220 have died or disappeared this year, it estimates. Additional reporting by Reuters