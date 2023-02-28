French Army soldiers patrol a rural area in northern Burkina Faso in November 2019. Photo: AFP
Emmanuel Macron plans ‘noticeable reduction’ of French troops in Africa
- France is seeking to counter China and Russia’s growing influence in the region, but anti-French sentiment is running high in some former colonies
- Russia’s Wagner group, infamous in Ukraine, is said to be active in Mali and the Central African Republic and to be seeking to implant itself in Burkina Faso
French Army soldiers patrol a rural area in northern Burkina Faso in November 2019. Photo: AFP