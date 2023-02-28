French Army soldiers patrol a rural area in northern Burkina Faso in November 2019. Photo: AFP
France
Emmanuel Macron plans ‘noticeable reduction’ of French troops in Africa

  • France is seeking to counter China and Russia’s growing influence in the region, but anti-French sentiment is running high in some former colonies
  • Russia’s Wagner group, infamous in Ukraine, is said to be active in Mali and the Central African Republic and to be seeking to implant itself in Burkina Faso

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:52am, 28 Feb, 2023

