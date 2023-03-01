Activist Greta Thunberg and indigenous Sami activists were forcibly removed by police on Wednesday as they blocked access to Norwegian ministries in protest over wind turbines on reindeer herding land. Police started to break up the demonstrations in Oslo by physically carrying away members of the group, who were protesting against the use of turbines in herding areas in the Fosen region of western Norway . Thunberg was carried off by two police officers while she was blocking a door at the finance ministry, according to footage on Norwegian television. The turbines are still in operation despite a landmark ruling more than a year ago by the Norwegian Supreme Court that the project violated the right of Sami families to practise their culture of reindeer husbandry, which they have done for centuries. The protest began on February 23 when a handful of Sami activists, dressed in their traditional blue and red costumes, occupied the entrance hall of the energy ministry. A growing number of activists then began blocking access to other ministries this week, gradually expanding to more official buildings. They were joined by Sweden’s Greta Thunberg on Sunday. “This fight is important because it is about human rights being violated,” she told broadcaster TV2. Activist Ella Marie Hætta Isaksen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that they were “escalating another couple of notches. We have said we will shut down the state of Norway, department by department”. An indigenous minority of around 100,000 people spread over the northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia, the Sami have traditionally lived off reindeer herding and fishing. Norway’s highest court unanimously ruled that the expropriation and operating permits for the construction of the 151 turbines were invalid. However, it gave no guidance on what should be done with the turbines, which were already in operation. The Norwegian authorities have so far held off taking action and ordered further assessments, hoping to find a way that the turbines and Sami people can coexist. Norway’s energy minister cancelled a trip to Britain because of the protest. Terje Aasland “has chosen to reprioritise his calendar and will therefore not travel to the UK as planned”, his office said. He was due to take part in a two-day visit, starting Wednesday, with the Norwegian crown prince and his wife. The ministry said that Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will replace him. On Tuesday Aasland spoke with activists, saying the government will make a “new decision” on the wind farm, but he could not give any specifics “until we have a sufficient knowledge basis for it”. That infuriated the activists who said in a statement that “our will to fight is only growing after Terje Aasland’s visit with the same empty words as always”. Additional reporting by Associated Press