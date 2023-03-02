Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday that a “tragic human error” was probably responsible for a train collision that left at least 43 dead in the country’s worst rail tragedy. Two carriages were crushed and a third engulfed in fire when a passenger train and a goods train collided late Tuesday near the central city of Larissa, on a route plagued by years of safety warnings. The fire department added that 57 people were still hospitalised, six of them in intensive care, while several were missing. “Everything shows that the drama was, sadly, mainly due to a tragic human error,” Mitsotakis said in a televised address. He called it a “terrible train accident without precedent” in Greece that would be “fully” investigated. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life,” said one rescuer, emerging from the wreckage. “It’s tragic. Five hours later, we are finding bodies.” The accident left a tangled mess of metal and shattered glass in a field. In some cases, passengers are being identified from body parts, volunteer firefighter Vassilis Iliopoulos told Skai TV, warning that the death toll would rise. Seventeen biological samples have been collected from remains, and from 23 relatives seeking a match, the police said. Spanish train collision, about 150 injured The passenger train, carrying more than 350 people, had been travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki. “It was the train of terror,” Pavlos Aslanidis, whose son is missing along with a friend, told reporters. Greece’s transport minister resigned just hours after the accident. “When something so tragic happens, we cannot continue as if nothing had happened,” Kostas Karamanlis said in a public statement. Protests were held on Wednesday evening at the Thessaloniki rail station, the city of Larissa and outside the Athens offices of the railway’s Italian-owned operating company, Hellenic Train. In Athens, riot police fired tear gas at protesters throwing rocks at the offices of Hellenic Train. The company said it was working closely with authorities and has offered “financial support” to the passengers. The 59-year-old station master of Larissa was arrested several hours after the accident and charged with negligent homicide. He will appear before a prosecutor on Thursday. 1 dead, 57 injured in crash on Mexico City metro Government spokesman Yiannis Economou said the two trains had been running on the same track for “several kilometres”. But rail union members said the safety shortcomings on the Athens-Thessaloniki railway line had been known for years. In an open letter in February, train staff said track safety systems were incomplete and poorly maintained. A safety supervisor had resigned last year, warning that infrastructure upgrades pending since 2016 were incomplete and that train speeds of up to 200 kilometres (124 miles) an hour were unsafe. Authorities have declared three days of national mourning.