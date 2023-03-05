Ukraine will work to ramp up its cooperation with European institutions this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday after meeting European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. “The task is to actively prepare everything for our country’s membership in the European Union , increase arms deliveries to Ukraine and strengthen sanctions against Russia,” Zelensky said in his daily video message. Zelensky has repeatedly called for a faster pace for accession negotiations with the EU and on Saturday held talks with Metsola on the sidelines of a conference in Lviv, he said. The event focused on uncovering Russian crimes committed during the past year since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion, but also rehabilitation for the victims of the violence, Zelensky said. Those affected must be given the chance to return to their normal lives, he stressed. Zelensky also mentioned a separate meeting of local and regional councils, where officials addressed security, energy, social protection, financial issues and combating corruption. In parallel, the government has also adopted a programme to fight corruption, Zelensky said.