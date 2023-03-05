The Greek prime minister on Sunday asked for forgiveness from the families of the 57 dead in the country’s worst train disaster ahead of a major rally in Athens by students and rail workers. “As prime minister, I owe it to everyone, but especially to the victims’ relatives, (to ask for) forgiveness,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a message addressed to the nation. Tuesday’s head-on crash between passenger and freight trains has sparked widespread outrage across Greece. Violent clashes broke out between police and protesters outside parliament as thousands attended Sunday’s rally, also the scene of clashes on Friday night. Some demonstrators set fire to rubbish bins and threw Molotov cocktails, while police responded firing tear gas and stun grenades, clearing Syntagma Square of the protesters within a few minutes. Police said 12,000 people had gathered to demand accountability for Tuesday’s devastating collision near the central city of Larissa. They released hundreds of black balloons into the sky in memory of the dead, with some holding signs reading “Down with killer governments”. Train and metro services have been paralysed by strike action. Two trains “heading in different directions cannot run on the same line and no one notice”, Mitsotakis said earlier, in his message posted on Facebook. Relatives and friends of those killed in the crash were also expected to gather on Sunday for a memorial outside Larissa station, central Greece, near the site of the accident. The station master implicated in the disaster was due in court on Sunday, a hearing postponed from the previous day, where he may face charges of negligent homicide. Hellenic Train, the rail company that has become the focus of some of the anger expressed in the wake of the crash, released a statement on Saturday defending its actions. Hundreds of people demonstrated during the week outside the firm’s Athens headquarters, and one legal source has said that investigators are looking at the possibility of bringing charges against senior members of the company. Over the last few days, rail union officials have insisted they warned the firm about safety issues on the line. Hard questions are also being asked of the government over its failure to pursue rail safety reforms. The demonstrations and vigils across Greece have expressed a combination of grief and anger at the disaster. Candlelit marches and ceremonies have been held in memory of the victims, many of them students returning from a weekend break. “What happened was not an accident, it was a crime,” said protester Sophia Hatzopoulou, 23, a philosophy student in Thessaloniki. “We can’t watch all this happen and remain indifferent.” At least nine young people studying at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University were among those killed on the passenger train. The station master at Larissa, whose identity has not been made public, has admitted responsibility for the accident, which happened after the two trains ran along the same track for several kilometres. The 59-year-old, if he is charged with negligent homicide, faces life in jail if convicted. But his lawyer Stefanos Pantzartsidis insisted on Saturday that “there are important new elements that need to be examined”. Details have emerged in Greek media of the station master’s relative inexperience in the post and the fact that he was left unsupervised during a busy holiday weekend. “These are particularly difficult days for the country and for our company,” Hellenic Train said in a statement late on Saturday, pointing out that it had lost nine of its own employees in the crash. Its staff were quick to reach the scene of the disaster and have been working closely with rescue teams and the authorities ever since, the company added. Kostas Genidounias, the head of the train drivers’ union OSE, has said the union had already warned the authorities about safety failings on the line where the crash happened. And union leaders at Hellenic Train sounded the alarm just three weeks ago. “We are not going to wait for the accident to happen to see those responsible shed crocodile tears,” they said at the time.