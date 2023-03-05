The Netherlands arm of climate activist group Extinction Rebellion protested on Sunday next to Rembrandt’s painting The Night Watch in Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. Two of the protesters held up a replica of the famous picture – created in the 1600s – in which the night watchmen depicted in the original artwork appear to be submerged in water, a nod to the group’s slogan: “There is no art on a flooded planet”. “The science is clear, we can no longer escape it: the earth is warming up, the sea level is rising and the weather is becoming more and more extreme. It is obvious that this is due to the fossil industry, an industry that the Rijksmuseum is still sponsoring,” said 19-year-old protester Yara, referring to the museum’s partnerships with airline KLM and bank ING. Ten protesters, aged between 15 and 22 years old, wore T-shirts emblazoned with climate slogans, while some of their parents and grandparents stood nearby in support. A spokesperson for Rijksmuseum told Dutch press agency ANP that the protest did not cause any damage to The Night Watch and that the protesters were escorted outside without incident. The activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, has regularly used civil disobedience to protest against what it calls government inaction on climate change. The grassroots group’s protests have included closing key roads and bridges, blockading oil refineries and smashing bank windows. Supporters around the world held a series of mass “die-ins” in 2019 to highlight the claim the human race may become extinct as a result of climate change. Protesters in nations including France, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK lay on the ground at transport hubs and cultural centres and shopping centres.