Russian soldiers are being ordered to fight Ukrainian forces with only “firearms and shovels,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said. An intelligence briefing from the UK Ministry of Defence details that Russian reservists were ordered to “assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only firearms and shovels” in February 2023. “The ‘shovels’ are likely entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat,” the briefing said. It is thought that the “shovels” in question are the renowned MPL-50 entrenching tools first designed in 1869. Soviet special forces used it in close-quarters combat and as throwing weapons. The MPL-50 as a weapon had been “mythologised” in Russia, said the UK Ministry of Defence. Using the entrenching tool, “little changed since it was designed in 1869,” highlighted the brutal and low-tech fighting which has come to characterise the year-long war between Russia and Ukraine, said the British. The increase in hand-to-hand combat in Ukraine was due to a declining number of troops, artillery, and munition, it said. Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 5 March 2023 Find out more about Defence Intelligence: https://t.co/1rgcwN71nQ pic.twitter.com/aoDmbCIQ6v — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 5, 2023 The intelligence briefing also raised the question of the welfare of Russian troops, stating that a reservist said they were not “physically or psychologically” ready for the war. The fighting ability and morale of Putin’s mobilised troops were highlighted in previous intelligence from the Ministry of Defence, saying they were called to fight despite having “serious, chronic health conditions”. Indeed, it has been reported that Russian forces have been deploying “barrier troops” or “blocking units” to shoot Russian soldiers who defect and desert the war. According to a brief from the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), between 60,000 and 70,000 Russian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24 2022. The Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily updates on the progress of the war against Ukraine since it began in February last year, in an attempt to counter the Russian narrative. The British updates are dismissed by the Kremlin as propaganda. Read the original article on Business Insider