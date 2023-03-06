The liberal Reform Party of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has emerged as the strongest force in the country’s parliamentary elections, with the first woman to lead the EU and Nato member state poised for a second term. After a campaign that was overshadowed by the Ukraine war, Kallas’ party came out on top in Sunday’s vote, garnering 37 of 101 seats, three more than in the last elections in 2019. The result announced by the electoral commission early on Monday means Kallas is likely to continue to govern for a second term, as opinion polls had predicted. She currently leads a three-party coalition with the Social Democrats and the conservative Isamaa party, who won nine and eight seats, respectively. Kallas, who became the first woman to head Estonia’s government in 2021, is seen as one of the European Union’s most resolute supporters of Kyiv. The prime minister has been a vocal advocate for EU sanctions against Moscow and Western arms deliveries to Kyiv. She has also called for a strengthening of Nato’s eastern flank against threats from Russia, which borders Estonia. So far, the 45-year-old has left open whether she will continue the current coalition or whether she might also look for new partners. “Voters expect the Reform Party to take the lead in the new government. This much is certain,” Kallas said on Sunday night, thanking Estonians for their trust in her party. The opposition right-wing populist party EKRE came in second with 17 seats, closely followed by the left-wing Centre Party, another opposition group, which garnered 16. Both parties performed worse than in the last elections. The liberal Estland 200 party posted the surprise result of the night, receiving 14 seats, meaning the party will be represented in parliament for the first time, with some expert even considering it a potential candidate for a governing coalition. Kallas meanwhile set a record in her own constituency, garnering more than 31,000 of votes – the highest number ever received by a candidate since Estonia became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991. Nine parties were in the running in Sunday’s elections that were dominated by the war in Ukraine, considered a direct threat to national security in Estonia which shares some 300 kilometres of border with Russia. Some 25 per cent of Estonians have Russian roots, meaning the war has rekindled debates on a number of controversial issues, including on school lessons in Russian and how to deal with the country’s history and culture of remembrance. According to preliminary figures from the electoral commission, voter turnout was 63.7 per cent. Estonians were also able to cast their ballots online, an option the government introduced in 2005 as the first country in Europe to do so. Over a third of 966,000 eligible voters, including President Alar Karis, made use of that option, with more than a record half of all votes cast online.