Ukraine pledged to bolster its defences in frontline Bakhmut, after reports that Kyiv was withdrawing from the city that has become a symbolic prize in the war. But Ukrainian forces fighting to retain control of the salt-mining town told Agence France-Presse its capture by Russia was inevitable and that some units had already begun to pull back. The eastern Ukrainian city has been badly damaged during the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia invaded more than a year ago. Kyiv says the fighting is becoming increasingly difficult and analysts say its forces may have initiated a strategic retreat. But President Volodymyr Zelensky met with top commanders on Monday and his office said they favoured “continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut”. In his evening address, the president said he “told the Chief of Staff to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut”. Ukraine seeks US cluster bombs to adapt for drone use Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said there was “consensus” within the military on the need to “continue defending” the city. Neither side has said how many troops they have lost in the battle, with observers saying both Moscow and Kyiv are trying to exhaust each other. Outside Bakhmut, some Ukrainian soldiers had lost hope that Kyiv would hold the city and looked set to retreat. Near the town of Chasiv Yar, 10km (six miles) west of Bakhmut, one soldier said he came to repair his tank after a month of fighting. “Bakhmut will fall,” he said from the vehicle. “We are almost encircled. The units are progressively retreating in small groups.” He said the only path out of Bakhmut was over dirt roads that lead to Chasiv Yar. If tanks get bogged down there, he said, they could become a target for artillery fire. But a senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that “considering the current positions” of Kyiv’s forces near Bakhmut, it is “impossible to besiege” the city. The US-based Institute for the Study of War has said Ukrainian forces may have initiated a strategic retreat from the town. “Ukrainian forces are likely conducting a limited tactical withdrawal in Bakhmut, although it is still too early to assess Ukrainian intentions concerning a complete withdrawal from the city,” it said in a recent analytical note. As Ukraine war drags on, why not give China’s peace plan a chance? The Ukrainian army said Sunday its troops had fought off “more than 130” Russian attacks in a single day around Bakhmut and said Moscow’s forces were trying to encircle the city. According to Russian military bloggers, mercenary Wagner forces have taken parts of eastern, southern and northern Bakhmut, which had a population of 74,000 before the war but is now inhabited by just 5,000 civilians amid the ruins. In Chasiv Yar, an elderly woman named Antonina said she was scared but determined to stay in the village where she was born. The 82-year-old said she survives on humanitarian aid and vegetables from her garden. She said strikes were more intense at the end of last week. Russia has appeared determined to take Bakhmut at all costs, despite analysts and saying the city has little strategic value. Speaking to reporters in the Middle East on Monday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would not predict when or if Ukrainian troops might leave Bakhmut, but that should it fall that “won’t necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight”. “I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value,” Austin said. Czech inflatable weapon decoys a hit as Ukraine war rages There were signs that its forces too were exhausted and struggling. The intense battle has depleted both sides’ artillery reserves, with thousands of shells fired daily along the eastern and southern fronts. Kyiv’s European allies are working on a deal to procure more ammunition for the fight. As the fight rages, the head of Wagner that is spearheading the Bakhmut battle has complained his forces there lack ammunition . Yevgeny Prigozhin alleged late Sunday that Russian reservists meant to deploy to Bakhmut had been diverted and that ammunition promised by the military was days late in arriving. “We are trying to understand what the reasons are – the usual bureaucracy or betrayal,” Prigozhin said on social media. There was no immediate response from the Russian Ministry of Defence. Agence France-Presse, Reuters and dpa