The Dutch government told parliament on Wednesday that it plans to draft additional rules restricting exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security. The planned rules are one of the first official signs the Dutch are moving forward in response to pressure from the US to place curbs on the technology it sends to China. “The government has come to the conclusion that it is necessary for international and national security to expand the existing export control of specific semiconductor production equipment,” Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in a letter to parliament. The move follows months of discussions between the Netherlands, the US and Japan, in which Washington has tried to get allies to adopt similar restrictions to those it introduced in October aimed at hobbling China’s ability to make semiconductors and to slow its military advances. While officials said a high-level agreement between countries was reached in January, the Dutch government said it would not simply adopt US rules and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was uncertain whether new rules would ever be “visible”. The policy statement, which will be released once Dutch parliament has been informed, is not expected to contain technical details of what equipment will be restricted, nor will it name China, an important Dutch trading partner, one source said. Schreinemacher is expected to explain in interviews the new rules will ultimately make it possible to restrict the export of some advanced lithography tools made by ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers and Europe’s largest technology firm. Ex-ASML worker accused of data theft is being probed for ties to China ASML on Wednesday said the new export restrictions were not expected to have a material impact on its financial outlook. “Due to these upcoming regulations, ASML will need to apply for export licences for shipment of the most advanced immersion DUV systems,” the company said, referring to its Deep Ultra Violet technology. “It will take time for these controls to be translated into legislation and take effect.” Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse