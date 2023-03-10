Russia said it had fired hypersonic Kinzhal missiles as part of a massive wave of strikes on Ukraine , in which Kyiv said at least nine civilians had been killed. Ukraine said six of them were fired on Thursday, which could be the largest number of Kinzhals Russia has used in a single air strike to date. “In response to the March 2 terrorist actions organised by the Kyiv regime in the Bryansk region, Russia’s Armed Forces dealt a massive retaliatory strike,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Moscow had claimed “Ukrainian nationalists” crossed into the southern Bryansk region and killed two civilians, while Kyiv dismissed the allegation as a “deliberate provocation”. “High-precision long-range air, sea and land-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, hit key elements of Ukraine’s military infrastructure, enterprises of the military-industrial complex as well as energy facilities that support them,” the ministry said. “All assigned targets were hit,” it added. Ukraine said it shot down 34 of the 81 missiles fired, a lower than usual proportion because the barrage included three classes of weapon against which it has no defence. Here are some key facts on the Kinzhal, which means “dagger” in Russian: It is an air-launched ballistic missile that is capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads. It has a reported range of 1,500 to 2,000km (930 to 1,240 miles) while carrying a payload of 480kg. It may reach speeds of up to Mach 10 (12,350km/h). The Kinzhal is one of six “next generation” weapons unveiled by President Vladimir Putin in a speech in March 2018. Putin said in December 2021, two months before the invasion of Ukraine, that Russia was the global leader in hypersonic missiles and, by the time other countries caught up, was likely to have developed technology to counteract these new weapons. “In our advanced developments, we are definitely the leaders,” he said. Russia sent fighter jets armed with Kinzhal missiles to Syria for the first time in 2021, military analysts say. Russia’s defence ministry claimed to have fired a Kinzhal missile at a munitions dump in southwestern Ukraine on March 19, 2022, the first known use of the weapon in combat. It has since fired Kinzhal missiles on several other occasions in Ukraine. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse and Bloomberg