British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will hand businesses a three-year tax break worth £11 billion (US$13.23 billion) by replacing the UK’s investment allowance with a temporary measure in next week’s budget, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a government official with knowledge of the matter. Hunt will limit the relief to three years and propose a permanent replacement in the ruling Conservative Party’s manifesto before the next election, the report said. Under this replacement full-expensing regime, companies will continue to save 25 pence on their tax bill for every £1 invested, the report said. A previously announced increase in the headline rate of corporation tax, to 25 per cent from 19 per cent, is expected to come into force in April. France and Britain agree US$577 million migration deal amid clampdown “For the manufacturing industry … those capital allowances work, so I would say, we do want to bring down our effective corporation tax, the total amount people pay,” Hunt said in a GB News interview, referring to measures which allow companies to offset capital expenditure against their tax bill. Hunt is expected to present his budget on Wednesday.