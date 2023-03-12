Have you ever wanted to own a historic fortress that once housed enough artillery for a small army? If so, you’re in luck. Fort Hubberstone, a property in the Welsh coastal town of Milford Haven, has been put on the market for £190,000 (around US$230,000). The Grade II listed building housed US soldiers during the D-Day landings in World War Two, and came complete with gun rooms and a pub. The property has seen better days, and a prospective buyer will need to do some work to bring it up to spec. Fort Hubberstone was completed in 1863 following orders for its construction by then Prime Minister Lord Palmerston. It was used as a secret base for American forces deployed in Operation Bolero in the D‐Day landings in France. During this time the Americans added their influence to the building, which according to the listing agent is still evident. There are two main buildings with scrubland in between. The top building, which once accommodated about 250 men, was made up of guard rooms, soldier housing, a pub, wash rooms, a coal store and kitchens, centred around a raised parade ground. The lower building includes seven gun rooms and an intricate channel of light and ventilation passages displaying masterful stone and brickwork. The fort is steeped in history, with fireplaces, arched windows and decorations on washroom walls. Further rooms are yet to be accessed, according to the agent, including a submarine spotting station and sunken corridor. The site comprises almost 3 acres and has views of many neighbouring artillery defences that protected Pembrokeshire during the Second World War. Any prospective buyer will have their work cut out for them. The property is likely to be converted into a multi-housing lot, according to the selling agent, although its listed status makes major changes unlikely.