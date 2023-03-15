Shares in European banks got pummelled again on Wednesday, as Credit Suisse plunged to fresh record lows after the lender’s biggest shareholder said it could not raise its 10 per cent stake citing regulatory issues. Credit Suisse fell below 2 Swiss francs (US$2.18) for the first time after Saudi National Bank said it could not go above 10 per cent ownership due to a regulatory issue. Credit Suisse shares were last down by more than 22 per cent. Trading in the shares was halted a number of times by the stock exchange operator as volumes soared and the stock plummeted. Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann said the bank did not need government assistance, saying it “isn’t a topic”. He said it would be inaccurate to compare his bank’s woes with the collapse of the US lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), due to the difference in regulation. “We have strong capital ratios, a strong balance sheet,” Lehmann said, adding: “We already took the medicine,” referring to the bank’s drastic restructuring plan revealed in October. The Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the situation at Credit Suisse. What’s next after 2 historic US bank failures An index of European bank stocks fell in morning trading and was last down 5 per cent, hitting its lowest level since January 4. The index has lost 13 per cent in value since last Wednesday, marking its biggest week-on-week loss since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February. “Markets are wild. We move from the problems of American banks to those of European banks, first of all Credit Suisse,” said Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan. “This is dragging lower the whole banking sector in Europe. The shares accelerated losses after the Saudis [commented] … I believe Credit Suisse’s crisis can be solved and the bank will not be let to go belly up,” Franchini said. Shares in Swiss bank UBS were last down 6.8 per cent. French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale saw declines of 8.7 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively. SVB collapse: Asian start-ups largely unscathed but rate hike gloom persists The French finance ministry said on Wednesday that it had no comment to make regarding sharp drops in the share prices of the country’s top banks. Spanish bank Banco de Sabadell and Germany’s Commerzbank fell by 6.5-7.5 per cent. There was also a cooling of optimism that the US Federal Reserve will tone down its rate-hiking spree next week in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse. “It doesn’t feel as if SVB at the moment is deflecting central banks, or at least the Fed from it’s designed to keep pressing hard against inflation,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “Some of that early-year optimism [that] we would get a cooling in inflation … [and] that we get a pivot in rates … might not come to pass.” All eyes will now be on the European Central Bank, which is still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse