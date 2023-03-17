Turkey is nearing ratification of Finland’s accession into Nato, which would bring the military alliance a step closer to welcoming its 31st member as the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spread across the European security landscape. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting Finland’s head of state, Sauli Niinisto in Ankara on Friday afternoon, according to Anadolu Agency. The two men are also due to hold a joint press conference. The Turkish president has said he plans to “fulfil” the promise to Finland about its bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Turkey has blocked accession for months. On Thursday, Niinistö also said he expects Turkey to approve his country’s accession to Nato. If this happens, it would mean that the path would be practically clear for Finland to become a Nato member before its Nordic partner Sweden. Turkey’s expected move could leave Hungary alone in holding back its approval of Finland’s membership, and casts further doubt on the timeline for Sweden’s accession. The US has pushed for the fast ratification of both Nordic nations’ entry and most Nato allies want the northern enlargement completed by the bloc’s upcoming summit in July. Hungary currently targets a vote on the Nordic entrants in late March or early April following multiple delays. Finland and Sweden applied for Nato membership about 10 months ago, after decades of being formally neutral. To date, 28 of the 30 Nato members have ratified their accession protocols. Only Hungary and Turkey have not yet done so. Hungary is expected to give its approval soon. But Turkey has been blocking the accessions with reference to an insufficient fight against “terrorist organisations” among Nato applicants. These complaints are seen as mainly directed against Sweden. On Wednesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson recognised that his country may end up joining a little later than its neighbour Finland, despite months of close coordination between the two countries. Turkey often stresses that it has a better understanding with Finland than Sweden when it comes to coordinating on fighting terrorism and other issues. Finland’s membership is set to enable Nato to start securing the area around the Baltic Sea in defence of its Baltic members, which are often seen as potential targets of Russian aggression. Including Finland in the alliance would double the length of Nato’s border with Russia, which now comprises just 6 per cent of Russia’s land perimeter. That would also enable the alliance to improve its surveillance of Russia’s western flank with the help of Finland’s well-trained military, which already uses weapons compatible with the alliance. Sweden does not have a land border with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is against Nato expansion. The military alliance includes former Soviet states and satellite states. Additional reporting by dpa