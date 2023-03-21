Ukraine said the eastern town of Avdiivka could soon become a “second Bakhmut”, a small city where its forces have held out against Russian invaders for eight months but risk being fully encircled. The battle for Bakhmut in the industrial Donbas has been one of the fiercest of the nearly 13-month-old war in Ukraine, drawing comparisons with World War I trench warfare. The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces said last week Moscow’s forces were now trying to fully encircle Bakhmut in an offensive that has made no major breakthroughs. On Monday, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s Tavria military command said he agreed with an assessment by British Defence Intelligence that Russia was mounting pressure on supply lines to Avdiivka, as it has done around Bakhmut. “The enemy is constantly trying to encircle the town of Avdiivka. I very much agree with my colleagues from the UK that Avdiivka may soon become the second Bakhmut,” spokesman Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi said. “However, I would like to say that all is not well with the Russian units attacking in this direction,” he added in televised comments. Japan PM visits Ukraine in first war zone trip by government head since WWII Ukrainian forces were dug in there long before Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, holding the line against Russian-backed militants who took control of swathes of territory in east Ukraine in 2014 after Russian forces seized Crimea. Avdiivka lies just 13km (eight miles) from the north of the Russian-held city of Donetsk, of which Ukraine lost control that year. Before the February 2022 invasion, the town had a population of 30,000. After more than a year of fighting, only 2,300 people are left, including 1,960 living off aid, said local military administration chief Vitaliy Barabash. “Over the last three weeks, with the help of the police and volunteers, we have evacuated about 150 people. “We had 47 children in the town, today only eight remain.” A few people still survive in the basements of buildings in the town centre. Some have stayed in the hundreds of homes spread across the east side. They have had no running water, gas or electricity for months. “The situation is just getting worse. Now, [the Russians] use X-59s, X-101s, X-555s, C-300s,” said Barabash, listing long range weapons that have been used to target Avdiivka. For Ruslan Surnov, who runs an aid centre, “the missiles are getting bigger and bigger, just like the damage. Buildings literally collapse ... They will probably destroy everything here. ‘War economy mode’: 17 EU nations and Norway agree Ukraine artillery plan “We were not really frightened before, we had become used to the GRAD rockets, even if they are designed to kill people. “But now, we are bombarded by missiles, we are under aerial attack,” he said. When the Ukraine conflict erupted back in 2014, pro-Russian separatists took Avdiivka before Kyiv’s forces wrestled back control. Its closeness to the front line made the town a focus of the fighting before last year’s full invasion. Last June, north of Avdiivka, Russian forces cut off one of the two main access roads and took up positions to the east and south. They have advanced over recent months taking the villages of Vodiane and Opytne to the southwest as well as Krasnogorivka and Vesele to the north, creating a pincer movement to capture Avdiivka, if it cannot be seized by a frontal assault. Meanwhile, Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in a letter published on Monday that the Ukrainian army was planning an imminent offensive aimed at cutting off his Wagner forces from the main body of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. Putin tours Russia-occupied Mariupol in Ukraine In the letter published by his press service, Prigozhin said the “large-scale attack” was planned for late March or the start of April. “I ask you to take all necessary measures to prevent the Wagner private military company being cut off from the main forces of the Russian army, which will lead to negative consequences for the special military operation,” he said, employing the term that Moscow uses for its war in Ukraine. It was the first time Prigozhin has published such correspondence with the defence minister, whom he has frequently criticised over the conduct of the war. The unusual move appeared to have two possible aims: to wrong-foot Ukraine commanders and to seek to pin blame on Shoigu, not Prigozhin, if the purported Ukrainian manoeuvre proved successful. Prigozhin said he was providing details of the Ukrainian plan and of his own proposal to counter it in an attachment to the letter, which he did not make public. He did not say how he knew of Ukraine’s intentions. He said Wagner forces currently controlled 70 per cent of Bakhmut. In separate comments published by a regional news channel on Telegram, Prigozhin said there was a “high probability” that the southern Russian city of Belgorod would be one of the targets of the coming Ukrainian offensive. He gave no evidence to support his assertion that Ukraine might launch a full-scale attack on a Russian city. Russia has frequently accused Ukraine of mounting isolated cross-border strikes by drones and other means. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for such incidents but has described them as “karma” for Russia’s invasion. Reuters and Agence France-Presse