Britain’s Prince William made an unannounced trip to Poland on Wednesday to thank British and Polish troops involved in providing support to Ukraine , before meeting refugees who have fled the conflict with Russia to hear of their experiences. The heir to the British throne travelled to Rzeszow in southeast Poland where he was to meet the country’s Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, and speak to members of the Polish defence force and British troops based there, his office said. The British deployment in Poland is part of a Nato build-up of strength on its eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . The royal’s trip, which had not been publicised in advance, is taking place under tight security, but his spokesperson said William was very keen it went ahead, and that it was something he had requested. “I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership,” William said in a statement to Polish media. “I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes.” After the military engagements, the Prince of Wales is expected to travel to Warsaw to visit an office block which had been converted into an accommodation centre housing about 300 Ukrainian women and children Ukrainians who have fled the war. On Thursday, the prince will lay a wreath at the Polish capital’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, also laid a wreath during their state visit in 1996, before he has a meeting with the Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. “Tomorrow, as I meet President Duda, I’ll reiterate the profound relationship shared by our two nations and underline my continued support and gratitude to the Polish people,” he said. Poland, Slovakia become first Nato members to give Ukraine fighter jets His trip, William’s first since he travelled there with his wife Kate in 2017, will conclude with a visit to a local food hall where he will greet young Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Warsaw. Meanwhile, the US Army has strengthened its military presence in Poland and officially commissioned its first permanent garrison in the Nato country. The task of the unit in Poznań is to provide infrastructure support for all US soldiers stationed in Poland, the Ministry of Defence in Warsaw said on Wednesday. Last week, the US Department of Defence announced that the permanent garrison comprised about 13 soldiers and 140 civilian employees. About 11,000 US soldiers are currently stationed in Poland, according to the Pentagon, most of them regularly rotating between different US military bases there. The White House announced in June 2022 that Poland would host the first permanent US forces on Nato’s eastern flank. Work began on the now officially opened base a short time later. The facility is called Camp Kosciuszko and is named after a Polish officer who fought in the American War of Independence on the side of the young US. Poland has an important role as a logistical hub for the West’s military support of Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. Poland is currently massively arming itself and urging a strengthening of Nato’s eastern flank in response to what it sees as the threat from Russia.