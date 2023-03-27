Germany’s air and rail services ground to a halt on Monday during a one-day strike as workers join peers in France and the UK to fight for higher pay. The industrial action began at midnight on Sunday for 24 hours and also affects some ports, with the Verdi and EVG transport and railway unions expecting severe disruption to travel, according to a statement. Verdi is demanding a raise of 10.5 per cent for public sector workers. Major airports including Frankfurt and Munich will not operate Monday. Frankfurt Airport advised passengers changing planes to avoid the hub. Long-distance, regional and local trains operated by Deutsche Bahn and other railway will also come to a standstill, EVG said. Verdi Hamburg on Saturday said that it has made agreements with all affected companies to guarantee safe passage in the event of accidents, emergency landings or medical or patient transport. Travellers already got a taste of the chaos yesterday when Deutsche Lufthansa was forced to cancel some flights due to technical issues. Europe’s biggest airline group has suffered a spate of strikes and operational mishaps in recent months, riling passengers as air travel comes back from the pandemic and more people gear up to fly on their Easter holiday. “Numerous connections are already cancelled every day because trains are no longer running due to a lack of staff,” EVG head Martin Burkert said in statement ahead of the strike. “This situation will continue to worsen because railway and transport companies will continue to bleed out personnel if wages are not significantly increased now.” German rail operator Deutsche Bahn slammed the major strikes, saying it is affecting millions of people. “Millions of passengers who rely on buses and trains are suffering from this excessive, overblown strike,” a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson said. “Not everyone can work remotely.” Thousands of companies in the economy that received or shipped their goods by rail would also suffer disadvantages, he said. “The winners of the day are the oil companies.” “It is possible that we will be able to run regional transportation again during the course of the day, depending on how the strike progresses,” the spokesperson said. “But that depends very much on the dynamics of the strike.” European workers in public service roles have staged repeated walkouts in recent weeks demanding better pay amid record inflation and a cost of living crisis. In France, President Emmanuel Macron ’s pension reform has prompted violent clashes . The UK has also endured months of repeat strikes by train workers . EVG does not plan any strike action over the Easter holidays, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported yesterday.