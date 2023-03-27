Scotland’s governing Scottish National Party (SNP) has elected Humza Yousaf as its new leader. The 37-year-old son of South Asian immigrants is set to become the first person of colour to serve as Scotland’s first minister. Yousaf, who currently is Scotland’s health minister, beat two other Scottish lawmakers – Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and lawmaker Ash Regan – in a contest to replace First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. She unexpectedly stepped down last month after eight years as leader of the party and of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. He faces the challenge of uniting the SNP and re-energising its campaign for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom . Sturgeon, a formidable leader who led the SNP to a dominant position in Scottish politics, failed in her aim of leading Scotland out of the UK, and divided the party with a contentious transgender rights law. The three candidates share the goal of independence, but differ in their economic and social visions for Scotland. Yousaf, 37, is widely seen as a “continuity Sturgeon” candidate who shares the outgoing leader’s liberal social views. Forbes, 32, is an evangelical Christian who has been criticised for saying that her faith would have prevented her from voting in favour of allowing same-sex couples to wed, had she been a lawmaker when Scotland legalised gay marriage in 2014. The gender recognition bill has been hailed as a landmark piece of legislation by transgender rights activists, but faced opposition from some SNP members who said it ignored the need to protect single-sex spaces for women, such as domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centres. Only Yousaf has promised to push forward with the legislation, which has been passed by the Scottish parliament but blocked by the UK government. The rise of UK South Asians in politics: is Humza Yousaf next? The SNP holds 64 of the 129 seats in the Scottish parliament and governs in coalition with the much smaller Greens. The smaller party has warned it may quit the coalition if the SNP elects a leader that does not share its progressive views. Scottish voters backed remaining in the UK in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation decision. The SNP wants a new vote, but the central government in London has refused to authorise one, and the UK Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland cannot hold one without London’s consent. Yousaf has said he wants to build a “settled, sustained” majority for independence. Polls currently suggest Scottish voters are split about evenly on the issue. The leadership contest has sent the SNP’s poll ratings plunging – to the delight of the Labour Party and the Conservatives, which hope to gain seats in Scotland during the next UK-wide election, due by the end of 2024.