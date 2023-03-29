King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are greeted as they arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany. Photo: dpa
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are greeted as they arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany. Photo: dpa
Britain
World /  Europe

King Charles makes world debut as tour starts in Germany after France cancelled visit amid pension protests

  • Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, arrived in Germany where royal fans had started queuing since early morning, hoping to get a close view
  • This is the first big test of whether Charles can be an effective ambassador for his country, helping Britain pursue its geopolitical goals

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:44pm, 29 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are greeted as they arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany. Photo: dpa
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are greeted as they arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Germany. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE