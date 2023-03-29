British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is eager for his country to join the CPTPP. Photo: Reuters
Britain expected to reach broad agreement on joining Pacific trade pact soon
- Britain has been looking to build global trade ties following its departure from the European Union, and began negotiating to join the CPTPP in July 2021
- The other 11 members of the group are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is eager for his country to join the CPTPP. Photo: Reuters