British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is eager for his country to join the CPTPP. Photo: Reuters
Britain
World /  Europe

Britain expected to reach broad agreement on joining Pacific trade pact soon

  • Britain has been looking to build global trade ties following its departure from the European Union, and began negotiating to join the CPTPP in July 2021
  • The other 11 members of the group are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam

Reuters

Updated: 11:00pm, 29 Mar, 2023

