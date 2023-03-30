Pope Francis is helped into his vehicle at the end of weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis to be hospitalised for days for lung infection
- The 86-year-old pontiff, who had experienced difficulty breathing, does not have Covid-19, a Vatican spokesman says
- The news questions about Francis’ overall health and his ability to celebrate the busy Holy Week events that are due to begin this weekend with Palm Sunday
