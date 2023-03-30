Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are seen before the State Banquet at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
In Germany on first state visit, Britain’s King Charles vows solidarity with Ukraine

  • Speaking in Berlin, the monarch underlined both countries’ commitment to ‘protecting and advancing shared democratic values’
  • Charles is on a 3-day visit of Germany in a trip billed as ‘an important European gesture’ to maintain strong ties after Brexit

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:43am, 30 Mar, 2023

