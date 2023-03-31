Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto shake hands during their meeting in Ankara on March 17. Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Office via Reuters
Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s Nato accession as Sweden kept waiting
- The 2 Nordic countries asked to join the defence alliance amid the Ukraine war, but Sweden’s bid has is being held up by Turkey and Hungary
- Finland’s membership would represent the first enlargement since North Macedonia joined Nato in 2020
