Believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of maintaining links with Moscow, hold a Ukrainian flag and icons as they block the historic monastery Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv on March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP
Believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of maintaining links with Moscow, hold a Ukrainian flag and icons as they block the historic monastery Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv on March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine asks court to put Orthodox leader under house arrest

  • Metropolitan Pavel, abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site, cursed President Zelensky and threatened him with damnation
  • Pavel strongly resists authorities’ order to vacate the monastery and describes the accusations against him as politically driven

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:25pm, 1 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of maintaining links with Moscow, hold a Ukrainian flag and icons as they block the historic monastery Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv on March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP
Believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of maintaining links with Moscow, hold a Ukrainian flag and icons as they block the historic monastery Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv on March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE