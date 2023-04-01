Believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of maintaining links with Moscow, hold a Ukrainian flag and icons as they block the historic monastery Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv on March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP
Ukraine asks court to put Orthodox leader under house arrest
- Metropolitan Pavel, abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site, cursed President Zelensky and threatened him with damnation
- Pavel strongly resists authorities’ order to vacate the monastery and describes the accusations against him as politically driven
Believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, accused of maintaining links with Moscow, hold a Ukrainian flag and icons as they block the historic monastery Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv on March 31, 2023. Photo: AFP