A police officer removes an environmental activist standing in the fountain of Barcaccia in front of Rome’s Spanish Steps with black paint and a banner against fossil fuel. Photo: LaPresse via Zuma Press / dpa
Climate activists in Rome turn waters of landmark Baroque fountain black

  • Activists from the anti-climate change organisation Last Generation poured a vegetable-based carbon liquid into the 17th-century fountain on Saturday
  • Police escorted the activists away from the fountain. The protest is part of a series of actions across Europe to focus attention on climate change

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:33am, 2 Apr, 2023

