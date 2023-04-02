Sex workers and sympathisers take part in a demonstration in Amsterdam on Thursday to protest against plans to move the city’s historic red light district to a new erotic centre. Photo: AFP
Amsterdam sex workers protest against new rules seeking to tame red light district
- Amsterdam officials say a set of reforms designed to rebrand the city’s wild image will help reduce crime and nuisance behaviour in the area
- The Dutch capital’s famed prostitution windows will now close three hours earlier, at 3am – and sex work businesses could soon move to a different part of town
