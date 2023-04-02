Young fans and media surround internet personality Andrew Tate as he leaves a police detention facility in Bucharest, Romania, after his release from prison on Friday. Photo: AP
Crime
Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate’s Romania detention replaced with house arrest

  • Social media personality Tate and his brother Tristan have spent months in a Romanian prison on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking
  • Tate, an influencer who has lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views

Associated Press
Updated: 6:49am, 2 Apr, 2023

