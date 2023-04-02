Pope Francis waves from his car as he arrives at The Vatican, Saturday, April 1, 2023, after receiving hospital treatment for bronchitis. Photo: AP
Pope Francis to preside over Palm Sunday after hospital stay
- 86-year-old’s admittance to hospital sparked concerns he may not be well enough to attend a series of rites in the most important week in the Christian calendar
- Palm Sunday marks the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. Easter Sunday on April 9 celebrates his resurrection from the dead
Pope Francis waves from his car as he arrives at The Vatican, Saturday, April 1, 2023, after receiving hospital treatment for bronchitis. Photo: AP