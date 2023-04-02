Residents of Paris are to vote on whether to ban e-scooters. Photo: Bloomberg
Parisians vote on ban for rental e-scooters following spate of fatal accidents
- The French capital once welcomed them as an emissions-free alternative to cars and motorbikes, until the dangers became apparent
- About 100,000 journeys on scooters are completed each day in 200 towns and cities across France, and they can be hired by 12-year-olds
