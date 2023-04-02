Residents of Paris are to vote on whether to ban e-scooters. Photo: Bloomberg
Residents of Paris are to vote on whether to ban e-scooters. Photo: Bloomberg
France
World /  Europe

Parisians vote on ban for rental e-scooters following spate of fatal accidents

  • The French capital once welcomed them as an emissions-free alternative to cars and motorbikes, until the dangers became apparent
  • About 100,000 journeys on scooters are completed each day in 200 towns and cities across France, and they can be hired by 12-year-olds

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:14pm, 2 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents of Paris are to vote on whether to ban e-scooters. Photo: Bloomberg
Residents of Paris are to vote on whether to ban e-scooters. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE