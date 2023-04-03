Finland’s centre-right leader Petteri Orpo claimed election victory in Helsinki on Sunday. Photo: AP
Finland’s centre-right leader Petteri Orpo claims election victory

  • ‘On the basis of this election result … we will start negotiating a government in Finland,’ said Orpo, the 53-year-old head of the conservative National Coalition Party
  • The biggest party in parliament traditionally gets the first chance to build a government, and since the 1990s that party has always claimed the PM’s office

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:28am, 3 Apr, 2023

