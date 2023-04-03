A resident walks by a damaged house after a Russian missile strike in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Six killed in ‘massive attack’ in east Ukraine as Zelensky hails resistance
- Zelensky on Sunday hailed his country’s resistance against what he called ‘the biggest force against humanity of our time’
- Sunday’s attack comes a day after Russia took over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council despite outrage from Kyiv
