A resident walks by a damaged house after a Russian missile strike in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A resident walks by a damaged house after a Russian missile strike in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Six killed in ‘massive attack’ in east Ukraine as Zelensky hails resistance

  • Zelensky on Sunday hailed his country’s resistance against what he called ‘the biggest force against humanity of our time’
  • Sunday’s attack comes a day after Russia took over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council despite outrage from Kyiv

Agencies

Updated: 6:04am, 3 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A resident walks by a damaged house after a Russian missile strike in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AFP
A resident walks by a damaged house after a Russian missile strike in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE