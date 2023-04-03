An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russia’s Wagner group claims ‘legal’ control of Bakhmut
- Yevgeny Prigozhin said his mercenary force had raised a Russian flag over the bombed-out city after a months-long effort to encircle and capture it
- But there was no indication from Ukrainian officials that Bakhmut had fallen. Ukraine’s military says it’s at the ‘epicentre of hostilities’
