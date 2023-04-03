Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda (left) at their joint press conference in Kyiv on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda (left) at their joint press conference in Kyiv on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Ukraine war: Zelensky to visit ally Warsaw in rare trip abroad since start of war

  • Poland is considered an important ally of Kyiv in the fight against the Russian invasion and offers shelter to many Ukrainians who have fled
  • In February, Zelensky travelled abroad for only the second time since the beginning of the war to visit London, Paris and Brussels

dpa
dpa

Updated: 5:35pm, 3 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda (left) at their joint press conference in Kyiv on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda (left) at their joint press conference in Kyiv on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE