Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda (left) at their joint press conference in Kyiv on August 23, 2022. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Zelensky to visit ally Warsaw in rare trip abroad since start of war
- Poland is considered an important ally of Kyiv in the fight against the Russian invasion and offers shelter to many Ukrainians who have fled
- In February, Zelensky travelled abroad for only the second time since the beginning of the war to visit London, Paris and Brussels
