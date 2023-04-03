Last year, Paris registered 459 accidents with e-scooters and similar vehicles, including three fatal ones. Photo: Bloomberg
Paris to ban e-scooters from September, operators urge compromise given low voter turnout
- The e-scooter ban won 89 per cent of votes amid low turnout in the referendum, with just 7.46 per cent of registered voters
- Electric scooters accessed through smartphone apps have operated in Paris since 2018, but the city in 2020 cut the number of operators to three
