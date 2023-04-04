Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother Cheryl Korbel holds a toy as she stands with her daughter Chloe outside Manchester Crown Court following the sentencing of Thomas Cashman in Manchester. Photo: Reuters
Drug dealer gets life for ‘planned execution’ of 9-year-old Liverpool girl
- Thomas Cashman was convicted of murder in the August 22 death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
- Justice Amanda Yip said shooting was a ‘planned execution’, and even if the girl was not Cashman’s target, he’d shown no regard to who might be hit by gunfire
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother Cheryl Korbel holds a toy as she stands with her daughter Chloe outside Manchester Crown Court following the sentencing of Thomas Cashman in Manchester. Photo: Reuters