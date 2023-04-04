US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell shake hands during their meeting in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU slams China for siding with ‘aggressor’ Russia in Ukraine war
- European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said China’s support of Russia was ‘a blatant violation’ of Beijing’s UN commitments
- His comments came ahead of a visit of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen together with French President Macron to China
