Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the foreign ministry in Helsinki on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Finland inducted into Nato as Russia warns of ‘countermeasures’

  • Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the ‘truly historic’ membership would make Helsinki safer
  • Moscow branded the decision as an ‘assault’ on its security and national interests

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:00pm, 4 Apr, 2023

