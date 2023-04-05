Worshippers are seen at a Catholic church in Shanghai in February 2018. Photo: Mimi Lau
China-Vatican relations
World /  Europe

Vatican says China has unilaterally appointed bishop to Shanghai

  • The move to transfer Bishop Shen Bin from Haimen to the largest Roman Catholic diocese in the country appears to violate a secret pact between the 2 states
  • The bishopric of Shanghai had been vacant for 10 years since the death of the late bishop Jin Luxian

Reuters

Updated: 12:47am, 5 Apr, 2023

