European pole dance champion, Vincent Grobelny performs at the Saint-Guillaume Church in Strasbourg, France on March 29. Photo: AP
French priest gets death threats after pole dance show at church
- An arts group rented the building for 2 sold-out baroque music performances, which were described as ‘sexy’ by the local paper
- Letters received by the priest called for ‘decapitation’, saying ‘this is not a church, it’s a cabaret’; ‘you’re going to hell,’ was scrawled on some programmes
