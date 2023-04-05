European pole dance champion, Vincent Grobelny performs at the Saint-Guillaume Church in Strasbourg, France on March 29. Photo: AP
France
French priest gets death threats after pole dance show at church

  • An arts group rented the building for 2 sold-out baroque music performances, which were described as ‘sexy’ by the local paper
  • Letters received by the priest called for ‘decapitation’, saying ‘this is not a church, it’s a cabaret’; ‘you’re going to hell,’ was scrawled on some programmes

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Apr, 2023

