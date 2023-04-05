Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned on May 6 and her title will change to Queen Camilla. Photo: Reuters
King Charles’ coronation invitation confirms Camilla’s title will change to ‘Queen’
- Camilla is currently Queen Consort, the title for the wife or companion of a monarch, but invites to the coronation ceremony refer to her as Queen Camilla
- A Buckingham Palace source said the ‘appropriate’ new title will be used on an official basis after the event at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6
