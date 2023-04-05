Scotland’s former First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband husband Peter Murrell, pictured in 2019. Photo: AFP
Scotland’s former First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband husband Peter Murrell, pictured in 2019. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Husband of Scotland’s former leader Nicola Sturgeon, arrested in funding probe

  • Peter Murrell who stood down as governing pro-independence party chief last month, has been taken into police custody, the BBC says
  • A police investigation is looking into what happened to a missing US$749 raised by Scottish independence campaigners

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:28pm, 5 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Scotland’s former First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband husband Peter Murrell, pictured in 2019. Photo: AFP
Scotland’s former First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband husband Peter Murrell, pictured in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE